Rock Falls Police investigating gas station robbery

The Rock Falls Police are investigating a robbery of the Shell station located at 1111 West Route 30 in Rock Falls late Thursday night.

Just after 11:00 p.m., a man came in the store and attempted to buy an item. When the cashier opened the cash drawer, the man reached over the counter and took money from the cash register. He then ran from the store and left in a vehicle nearby, last seen traveling south on Flock Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-5, with a bald head and a light beard. He was wearing a red, black and grey hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery are asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-STOP (7867).