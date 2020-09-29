Rock Falls Police need public’s help finding missing man

Robert McCombs, 72, of Rock Falls, was last seen on the evening of September 27, 2020. The Rock Falls Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. McCombs.

Robert McCombs, 72, of Rock Falls, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, leaving a bar located in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.

He is a 5-foot-6 white male, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage ball cap with an American flag emblem, tan button up shirt, suspenders, shorts, and hiking boots.

Mr. McCombs has a condition that places himself in danger.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Robert McCombs is asked to contact the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140 or contact 9-1-1.