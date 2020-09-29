Rock Falls Police need public’s help finding missing man

The Rock Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Robert McCombs, 72, of Rock Falls, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, leaving a bar located in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.
He is a 5-foot-6 white male, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage ball cap with an American flag emblem, tan button up shirt, suspenders, shorts, and hiking boots.
Mr. McCombs has a condition that places himself in danger.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Robert McCombs is asked to contact the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140 or contact 9-1-1.