The condition of a 16-year-old gunshot victim was unknown late Thursday, according to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department.

Shortly after 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Rock Falls Police responded to a call reporting a person shot on the 200 block of East 10th Street, the release says.

Officers arrived in the area and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later flown to another hospital for additional treatment, according to the release.

An investigation continues. Rock Falls Police are being assisted by Sterling Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police. “While there is no suspect information at this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public,” the release says.

Officers ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.

The release will be updated when new information is available, according to police.