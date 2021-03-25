Rock Falls shooting suspect arrested in Dixon

Alexander T. Vinson-Ishmon, 20, of Rock Falls, wanted for a shooting in Rock Falls on Sunday, was arrested by the Dixon Police.

On Wednesday, the Dixon Police Department received information from the Rock Falls Police Department had an arrest warrant for Vinson-Ishmon.

After checking several locations, the Dixon Police located Vinson-Ishmon’s vehicle at a home in the 800 block of East Graham Street which they put under surveillance.

Around 4:40 p.m., Vinson-Ishmon left the home and got in his vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and Vinson-Ishmon was taken into custody without incident.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a loaded handgun, a large amount of United States currency, and cannabis. A check of the serial number on the handgun determined it was reported stolen from a residence in Lee County in early 2020.

In addition to the warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm, Vinson-Ishmon was also charged with:

Armed violence (Class X felony)

Possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis 30 – 500 grams (Class 3 felony)

Possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner’s identification card (Class A misdemeanor)

Possession of firearm ammunition without requisite firearm owner’s identification card (Class A misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor)

Vinson-Ishmon was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail. The arrest warrant has a $50,000 bond.