Melissa D. Tuft, 48, of Rock Falls, Ill. was arrested for theft by the Sterling Police Department on June 30, 2020.

Melissa D. Tuft, 48, of Rock Falls was charged with theft in excess of $500 but not $10,000.

Tuft was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.