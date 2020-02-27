Rock Island Academy celebrates reading

The Rock Island School District is doing its part to get kids excited to read.

Rock Island Academy is inviting people to read to kids as part of Read Across America Day which takes place on March 2 and honors the author Dr. Seuss.

One of the guest readers on Tuesday was Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen.

“I think one thing to stress is the importance of reading,” he said. “But also the opportunity for the police department to interact with them on a very easy going level and we’re just having a good time reading and laughing about the stories in the book and messing up the words and things like that. It’s just fun.”

Rock Island Academy will celebrate Read Across America the week of March 2.