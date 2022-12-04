Rock Island Parks and Recreation has many activities for the community this winter and spring, including trips to Chicago to see a Cubs baseball game and theater shows; and events such as the Sweetheart Dance, community garage sale, underwater egg hunt and Easter Bunny visits.

More than 20 fitness classes are available through the week, ranging from high intensity to relaxing yoga. Specialty programs include basket weaving, T’ai Chi and CPR. Kids can participate in basketball, cheer, tennis, tumbling, indoor soccer camp, volleyball camp, spring soccer, t-ball, coach pitch and kid-pitch baseball. Aquatics offerings include water fitness classes, parent-tot swim classes, lifeguard classes and learn-to-swim lessons.

See the guide here and click on an activity to register online or call the Park Office at 309-732-7275 to register.