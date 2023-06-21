Sarah Jacoby doesn’t know when she will be able to go back to work at her downtown Rock Island business.

She’s the owner of Spellbound, the sole business in a downtown Rock Island building that was evacuated Monday night. She found out about the evacuation Tuesday when she arrived to go to work.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. She talked to city representatives, who have kept her informed.

A building in downtown Rock Island has been evacuated after officials say it is unsafe. (photo Mike Colón.)

She still doesn’t know when Spellbound will reopen, but says she’s glad repairs are being done carefully and that the city was “hyper-aware” of a possible threat, especially after a partial apartment-building collapse May 28 that killed three people in downtown Davenport.

The evacuation Monday

After a report of bricks falling from the exterior of a downtown building Monday night, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms thanked city officials and building owner Matt Stern for their prompt response to the situation in a Wednesday news release.

Fire Chief Robert Graff said fire department personnel were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. Monday after a neighbor called and said bricks were on the sidewalk after they fell from the top of the building at 217 17th St.

Residents were quickly evacuated and the fire department assessed whether there were any life safety issues and asked the city’s Inspections Division to assist in evaluating the building.

“I am proud of the city’s immediate response in evacuating the building and ensuring tenants were safe. The good communication demonstrated between the city’s inspection division, fire and police departments served to prevent a possible dangerous situation,” Thoms said Wednesday. “The city appreciates the prompt response from owner Matt Stern and his willingness to do what is necessary to correct the situation and bring the building into code compliance.”

Thoms said he has been in regular contact with Matt Stern. Although Stern was out of town Monday night, he sent a business partner and independent structural engineer to the site immediately, and both continue to work with city officials to assess the situation.

“I have been engaged with city officials, engineers and contractors to get the situation resolved quickly,” Stern said Wednesday. “We have also offered assistance to all the tenants.”

Miles Brainard, community and economic development director, said Stern and his business partner have been working with staff to have a structural assessment done and intend to proceed with repairs. There have not been any complaints about structural issues with the building before Monday night, the release says.

The three-story building contains four residential units on the upper floors – only three of which are occupied – and Spellbound on the ground floor.

Regular inspections

“The City of Rock Island, like its neighbors, regularly inspects rental properties and cites property owners for code violations identified during inspections,” Brainard said. “Depending on the condition of a building, it may be inspected every year or every few years. More frequent inspections may also be done following resident complaints.

“Of the older and larger apartment buildings in Rock Island, the majority are located in the downtown area. The city regularly inspects these properties and there are not any major concerns at this time that it is aware of.”

Brainard said properties owned by the housing authority or other government entities are inspected by state and federal officials. The city is not aware of any concerns with those properties, either, according to the release.

“The building official and his team, as well the Fire Department and other partners, take their role in ensuring a safe built environment seriously,” Brainard said. “No one should have to worry if the building they live in might be unstable or dangerous. When a landlord fails to properly maintain their building, staff acts to hold them accountable and takes necessary action to bring the building into code compliance.”

Residents with complaints or concerns may contact the Inspections Division at 309-732-2910. Staff will investigate their concerns and address any issues. The fire department is a partner in building safety and assists with investigating associated fire code issues, the release says.