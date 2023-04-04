Rock Island residents are being cautioned following a fast-moving storm that moved through the city on Tuesday that uprooted numerous trees and damaged natural gas lines.

Residents may call the Public Works Department with any issues as a result of storm

damage at 309-732-2200. The first 24 hours will be dedicated to opening up roads, with

cleanup to follow, according to a city release.

A toppled tree covered a car on 30th Street in Rock Island, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

An estimated 17,000 MidAmerican customers lost power. Any power, gas line or electrical issues need to be communicated directly to MidAmerican Energy at 888-427-5632. You may track power restoration with the MidAmerican outage link HERE.

Municipal Services Superintendent Luke VanLandegen said public works crews have

completed a preliminary assessment of the city.

“We are working as fast as we can and appreciate everyone’s patience,” VanLandegen

said. “Damage is severe but not on the level we saw with the derecho wind storm of 2020.

We currently have four crews and one contractor opening up streets that are obstructed

from downed trees. We will continue to work until all streets are open. Cleanup efforts will

begin after streets are opened.”

Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff said the department responded to multiple incidents due to damage from the storm, including uprooted trees that damaged natural gas lines.

“There have been multiple incidents of trees blown over in yards, on homes, and into the

streets,” Chief Graff said. “Citizens are advised to contact the Public Works Department

about trees that are blocking roadways. If power lines are present, residents are asked to

contact MidAmerican. As they are responding to multiple calls, delays should be anticipated.

“All power lines should be treated as if they are energized and not be moved or touched,” he said. “If a resident believes that they have a natural gas leak, they should leave their home and

call 911.”

Graff said emergency agencies prioritize their response based on severity. The most severe incidents will be handled first. Residents may place storm debris at the curb in front of their residence that has been broken down and stacked.

Do not place tree limbs or branches in the street. Storm debris cleanup will begin Monday, April 10 and last for two weeks, the city release said.