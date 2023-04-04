Rock Island residents are being cautioned following a fast-moving storm that moved through the city on Tuesday that uprooted numerous trees and damaged natural gas lines.
Residents may call the Public Works Department with any issues as a result of storm
damage at 309-732-2200. The first 24 hours will be dedicated to opening up roads, with
cleanup to follow, according to a city release.
An estimated 17,000 MidAmerican customers lost power. Any power, gas line or electrical issues need to be communicated directly to MidAmerican Energy at 888-427-5632. You may track power restoration with the MidAmerican outage link HERE.
Municipal Services Superintendent Luke VanLandegen said public works crews have
completed a preliminary assessment of the city.
“We are working as fast as we can and appreciate everyone’s patience,” VanLandegen
said. “Damage is severe but not on the level we saw with the derecho wind storm of 2020.
We currently have four crews and one contractor opening up streets that are obstructed
from downed trees. We will continue to work until all streets are open. Cleanup efforts will
begin after streets are opened.”
Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff said the department responded to multiple incidents due to damage from the storm, including uprooted trees that damaged natural gas lines.
“There have been multiple incidents of trees blown over in yards, on homes, and into the
streets,” Chief Graff said. “Citizens are advised to contact the Public Works Department
about trees that are blocking roadways. If power lines are present, residents are asked to
contact MidAmerican. As they are responding to multiple calls, delays should be anticipated.
“All power lines should be treated as if they are energized and not be moved or touched,” he said. “If a resident believes that they have a natural gas leak, they should leave their home and
call 911.”
Graff said emergency agencies prioritize their response based on severity. The most severe incidents will be handled first. Residents may place storm debris at the curb in front of their residence that has been broken down and stacked.
Do not place tree limbs or branches in the street. Storm debris cleanup will begin Monday, April 10 and last for two weeks, the city release said.