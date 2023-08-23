USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has issued additional counties with disaster designation for drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season, a news release says.

Primary counties are McDonough,* McHenry and Mercer. Contiguous counties are Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Fulton*, Hancock*, Henderson, Henry, Kane, Knox*, Lake, Rock Island, Schuyler* and Warren*. Primary and contiguous counties are eligible for the same assistance. An asterisk is a county also declared under a previous drought designation.

These counties previously received drought disaster designation for the 2023 growing

season: Adams, Calhoun, Cass, Fulton, Hancock, Jackson, Knox, Logan, Mason, McDonough,

McLean, Menard, Monroe, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Schuyler, St. Clair, Tazewell, Warren,

Washington, Woodford and Union.

“While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops

and livestock have been impacted,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture

director. “I want to thank Gov. JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide

emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA

emergency loans.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

