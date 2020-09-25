Rock Island and other local counties removed from warning level for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday released its list of counties on the warning level for COVID-19.

Last week, Rock Island County, along with Bureau and Jo Daviess, were on this list, but this week they were removed.

There are currently 17 counties at the warning level, none in the local area. The 17 counties are: Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebego.

A county reaches a warning level when two or more of the following COVID-19 risk factors trigger a warning:

If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county.

When the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

When the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region.

When the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

When the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.