COVID-19 virus transmission in Rock Island County fell to moderate from the substantial level last week, according to the CDC. Cases and the positivity rate also continue to fall in Rock Island County, health department chief operating officer Janet Hill said Friday.

Since its last report on March 4, 65 Rock Island County residents have tested positive for the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 44. The positivity rate continues to drop, from 3.77% last week to 2.49% this week.

As a reminder, this metric no longer captures the prevalence of disease in the community because home tests are not counted, Hill said. The number of people hospitalized in the county also has decreased to 6 from 9 last Friday.

Rock Island County is at a low level on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, as is Scott County. The number of COVID cases in the two counties have declined 37 percent in the past two weeks, according to the CDC.

The CDC said that as of March 10, 2022, more than 98% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. You can take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area. The CDC only recommends wearing a mask indoors for people in areas at a high COVID level.

This metric means that people can choose to wear a mask or not, Hill said, noting Rock Island County’s vaccination rate is 61.1%. The health department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and on Friday for Pfizer (5 and older).

No appointments are needed. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.