Rock Island announces refuse, recycling and Christmas tree pickup schedules

The city of Rock Island is announcing its holiday refuse. recycling and Christmas tree collection schedules.

During the weeks of Dec. 20, and Dec. 27, the city of Rock Island refuse and recycling collection will be on their normal schedules.

The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be closed on Saturday. City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24th; Monday, Dec. 27th; and Friday, Dec. 31st .

The city of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection from Dec. 27, through Jan. 7, 2022. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set out point on the citizen’s garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.