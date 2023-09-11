Drivers trying to get to Arsenal Island from Moline next week will have to deal with road work.

The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works announced in an email that they will repair the expansion joint on the Moline (Arsenal) Bridge from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22. Work will start on the outbound (west) lane and then transition to the inbound (east) lane. Inbound/outbound ramp and lane closures will be limited to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The off-ramp from the Arsenal to River Drive will be closed to all outgoing traffic between 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. while the outbound lane is being repaired but will reopen when work moves to the inbound lane. Outbound Arsenal traffic will still be able to leave the Moline gate via the 14th street ramp.

When work moves to the inbound lane, the on-ramp from River Drive to the Arsenal will be closed to all incoming traffic from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Inbound Arsenal traffic will be able to access the Moline gate through the 14th Street ramp.

Detour signs will be in place from River Drive to 15th Street to Fifth Avenue to the 14th Street ramp. Flaggers will provide traffic control when traffic is restricted to a single lane at the construction zone.