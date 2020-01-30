Rock Island Arsenal honors fallen veteran with no family

Richard Green, a Vietnam Veteran was laid to rest today at the Rock Island Arsenal. Green was unaccompanied, but all of his brothers in arms were in attendance. Nobody knew Green personally, but they wanted to give him the hero’s farewell that he deserved for fighting for the country.

All Veterans in attendance agreed that even though they didn’t know him, that he was still their brother and he deserved to be honored and the respect that he’s earned for putting on the uniform and serving the nation. Many policeman, fireman, and civilians were also at the funeral. One of the benefits that a Veteran is entitled to is a death benefit that makes sure everything at the cemetery is free of charge.

Green is the 16th Veteran to be buried at the Rock Island Arsenal this year.