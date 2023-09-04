The Rock Island Arsenal’s Child and Youth Services Youth Sports and Fitness program will host the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double-Goal Coach®: Coaching For Winning and Life Lessons two-hour workshop outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., at the Rock Island Arsenal Sports Complex, a news release says.

The complex is on the northeast side of the island. The event is free and open to the public with a visitor’s pass needed to sign up and attend.

Positive Coaching Alliance states its interactive workshop begins by defining the Double-Goal Coach® as someone who strives to win and works to prepare his/her team to play at its highest level, and at the same time, teaches life lessons (teamwork, dedication, bouncing back from mistakes, etc.) to his/her players.

PCA states the research and experiences of great coaches across the country is clear: Positive is powerful. The interactive two-hour workshop contains video-based advice from professional athletes and coaches on PCA’s national advisory board. Attendees are slated to explore why and how to pursue both winning and the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.

To sign up or for more information call Parent Central Services at 309-782-0791. An additional point of contact for information is Andy Milton at andrew.a.milton2.naf@army.mil.