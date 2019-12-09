Rock Island Arsenal Museum art exhibit to feature work of local Vietnam veteran

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will host the EVAC (Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration) traveling art exhibit beginning this Saturday, December 14.

The exhibit will feature 15 original works, including two based on the experiences of decorated Vietnam veteran and Quad Cities area native Bill “Hawk” Albracht, and is scheduled to run through Saturday, February 15.

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum is free and open to the public, and its hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information on the “Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration” exhibit, contact the Rock Island Arsenal Museum at 309-782-3518 or visit the Rock Island Historical Society’s website.