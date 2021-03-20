Rock Island Arsenal Museum prepares for major renovation

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum is preparing for a $1.5 million renovation starting in April. The project will include the biggest modernization of the museum in more than 50 years, a news release says.

“The renovations will refocus the exhibits on the history of the U.S. Army’s organic industrial base, Rock Island Arsenal, and the Arsenal’s current role in producing Army readiness,” said Patrick Allie, Rock Island Arsenal Museum director.

The renovation is part of the U.S. Army Museum Enterprise’s five-year reform effort to refine its collection and enhance education and training capabilities at its 47 field museums.

“The new exhibits will allow the museum to better fulfill its mission of educating Soldiers, civilians and the general public about the arsenal and its commands,” he said.

Related Local 4 News stories Rock Island Arsenal Museum to reduce collection, operations

The updates will include the addition of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities tied to the history of the arsenal.

The U.S. Army Enterprise’s reform effort also includes a “right-sizing” initiative to reduce redundancy and refine its collection to better support its mission. The end state of the reform is to create a “first-class enterprise that efficiently and effectively captures, preserves, displays, and presents the material culture and heritage of the Army, now and into the future.”

“The artifacts on site will be reduced as part of the Army’s collection reform efforts,” Allie said. “They will be relocated to other Army museums or storage facilities where they can be recalled for exhibits by any of the Army’s museums, or they will be made available to other government entities

or historical institutions.”

To provide a sneak peek of the new exhibits, a series of virtual presentations will be held this summer outlining the new interpretation and exhibit design.

The museum has been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. It will reopen its doors in the fall of 2022.