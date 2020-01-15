Rock Island Arsenal pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A ceremony on the Rock Island Arsenal Tuesday paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

First Army honored the civil rights leader, whose birthday is today.

The Army commanding general delivered opening and closing remarks, and East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman served as this year’s guest speaker.

“As long as you keep the faith and apply that faith to your dream of becoming whatever you want to become, that’s what his dream means to me,” said Freeman regarding the importance of sharing King’s message. “It means there is that chance out there to make a difference in life, and that’s what I look at.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be observed next Monday, January 20.