Rock Island Arsenal to be closed to non-official and recreational visitors beginning March 25

The Rock Island Arsenal announced today that, beginning March 25, it will suspend all current year-long passes and limit access to the Arsenal to further prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

These changes will not impact personnel with a Common Access Card (CAC), military ID card, Automated Installment Entry (AIE) Visitor Pass for official business, retiree military ID card or family member ID card.

The Arsenal will continue to remain open for those conducting official business — including contractors and visitors coming onto the Rock Island Arsenal to work and to attend official meetings with commands, organizations and tenants.

Contractors and official business visitors with a current one-year visitor’s pass will be allowed entry so long as they are on official business. Until further notice, no one-year passes will be issued.

The Visitor Control Center will remain open Monday through Friday but will close on Saturday and Sunday.

Thirty-day passes for new contractors and others conducting official business will be issued at the installation’s access control points.

Also beginning March 25, the Arsenal will be closed to non-official visitors and recreational visitors. Exceptions include family members visiting gravesites at Rock Island National Cemetery, authorized persons with identification who are allowed use of the Commissary and Post Exchange, those making use of the Rock Island Arsenal Health Clinic and visitors to residential quarters.

The Commissary and Post Exchange will remain open. However, the Commissary’s first two hours are reserved for older customers.

The Health Clinic will remain open, and all visitors must use the main entrance.

Families may still visit gravesites at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

As mentioned above, the Visitor Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Additional details about activity closures and other COVID-19 control efforts at the Rock Island Arsenal are available here or by contacting the Public Affairs Office at 309-782-1121.