Rock Island Arsenal to lay off up to 174 employees

A declining workload will result in a potential reduction or reassignment of personnel at Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center beginning in October.

The reduction may impact up to 174 term personnel beginning Oct. 1, 2021 through September 2022. RIA-JMTC will release 111 of the 174 term employees by Oct. 24, 2021, according to an Arsenal release Thursday.

“The ebb and flow of our workload and the diverse composition of our workforce enables Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center the ability to reduce or surge personnel to meet mission requirements,” said Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander. “We must constantly evaluate our workforce and workload ratios to ensure we remain fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. The decision to reduce our workforce is difficult but necessary to support the sustainability of the factory.”

The projected reductions are based on the workload identified in December 2020 and verified April 2021. Term employees are limited to be hired between one and four years, usually in conjunction with a specific workload or program, according to the Arsenal.

Bennett said Army leaders continue to seek appropriate opportunities to maximize the Arsenal’s capabilities.

“RIA-JMTC is posturing itself for the future and working toward modernization in support of the Army’s future needs,” she said.

The JMTC — which encompasses more than 3 million square feet of manufacturing space and just under 1,000 total employees — is a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated metal manufacturing facility for the Department of Defense, designed to meet the needs of America’s warfighters, according to ria-jmtc.army.mil.