Rock Island Arsenal welcomes new member to the family

A welcoming ceremony took place at the Rock Island Arsenal. Lieutenant General Thomas James Jr hosted the ceremony to introduce Major General Rod Faulk to the family. Faulk was overwhelmed by the support from the community and said it was a very humbling experience.

“It’s not often that we do these types of things. You know you rotate assignments every couple of years.” Said Faulk. “You know and you don’t always get this kind of a warm welcome, but I think it’s a testament for the first army team.”

Faulk will serve as the First Army Deputy Commanding General for support. His duties will include James with the training, readiness, and mobilization of all Army National Guard and Army Reserve Units across the country.

Faulk has served in the military for 36 years and is excited to get started. He has a different background than most on the island and it’s something that could be very beneficial for the Arsenal.

“He’s a banker and he also works automation. And that can help us a lot. We have a budget that we gotta manage.” James said. “As the support guy, as the two star he’s the senior guy at the headquarters that operates budget and resource stuff.”