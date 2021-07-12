Rock Island Arsenal will conduct severe-weather exercise on Wednesday

The Rock Island Arsenal will conduct a full-scale severe-weather exercise beginning about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Arsenal Island traffic may be affected during the exercise, which will conclude by 6 p.m., a news release say. Rock Island Arsenal Emergency Services personnel and vehicles will respond to the exercise scenario. Signage will be placed along roads in exercise areas to advise the workforce and public.

Impacted areas will be along the west end of Rock Island Arsenal between Beck Avenue to the Eagle Point Army Family Housing areas.

Traffic detours may be established during the event along those areas, the release says, adding drivers should be cautious when approaching these areas.