Join local artists, makers, and growers from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, for the final market of the 2023 Rock Island Artists’ Market season in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island.

Rock Island Artists’ Market (skeletonkeyqc.com)

In addition to a variety of artists and makers, shoppers will enjoy live music by local musician Roger Carlson, a variety of sweet treats, and more than 100 additional vendors inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques. This family-friendly event is free to the public.

Artists interested in the 2024 market season will be able to find information and the application form under the “Rock Island Artists’ Market” tab on Skeleton Key’s website,