The July 2022 Rock Island Artists’ Market is Sunday, July 17 from 12-5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, located at 520 18th Street in Rock Island. Admission to the market is free to the public and the event is family friendly. Customers can expect to find a variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.

The 20+ artists with the market join the 50+ local artists and makers who sell full time inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, which will be open during the event. In addition, local musicians Roger Carlson and his guests will perform live for shoppers.

The Rock Island Artists’ Market was formed in 2016 to expand opportunities for artists in Rock Island after a series of public meetings hosted by the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee showed an interest among local artists for a market-style venue. A partnership between the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee and Skeleton Key Art and Antiques let the Rock Island Artists’ Market join an existing farmers’ market at Skeleton Key.

Applications are still being accepted for vendors for the September market date. Artists can find more information and the application form on Skeleton Key’s website by clicking here or in person during regular store hours.

More information can be found on the Rock Island Artists’ Market Facebook page by clicking here or in person at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques.