Rock Island Auction premier event brings in record $25M, including $2.8M for Napoleon weapons

Rock Island Auction Company sold this collection of 18th-century weapons once owned by Napoleon for more than $2.8 million.

Rock Island Auction Company concluded its last Premier Auction event of the year with a record volume of more than $25 million, including the sale of a collection of weapons once owned by Napoleon Bonaparte.

The Dec. 3 auction was headlined by the “Napoleon Garniture, featuring five exquisitely engraved, and relief carved firearms and a gilt dress sword,” according to a Thursday company release. The unique collection — that was originally presented to Napoleon by the Directory of the French Republic in 1797 — sold for more than $2.8 million to a phone bidder.

With 2,225 lots, the three-day auction event ran from Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5 and surpassed the December 2020’s record of $22 million. Additional highlights from the recent Premier Auction Event include Nimschke’s Solid Silver Winchester 1866 ($977,500); Colt Single Action Army Revolver Owned by General Emory Upton ($345,000); and a Colt 1877 “Bulldog” Gatling Gun ($345,000).

“Rock Island Auction Company’s 2021 December Premier event was another record-breaking event, with more than $25 million,” company president Kevin Hogan said in the release. “Following the completion of this event, we have hosted the four largest firearms auctions in the world in the last 12 months. This activity further solidifies the trend that collectors are seeing added value in investing in firearms as hard alternative assets and owning a piece of history.”

