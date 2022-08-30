Apparently, an intergalactic blaster wielded by Harrison Ford is far, far away more popular than a pair of pistols packed by Angelina Jolie.

The only surviving blaster originally used by Ford as Han Solo in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope” sold at Rock Island Auction Company’s August Premier Auction for $1,057,500, the company posted Tuesday on its website. It did not identify the winning bidder.

The iconic blaster headlined the three-day event last weekend that drew international press and achieved over $23 million in sales.

The Rock Island-based company said interest in the “Star Wars” prop was “hotter than the twin suns of Tatooine in the run-up to the auction.” The BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster was estimated to bring between $300,000 – $500,000.

Bidding quickly achieved light speed, blasting past the 2018 sale of a blaster prop used in “Return of the Jedi” for $550,000.

(photo: Rock Island Auction Company)

“We know how passionate fine arms collectors can be and it’s great to see that same energy in other fields of collecting,” said Kevin Hogan, president of Rock Island Auction Company. “We’re grateful for the excitement and support generated for this auction. It’s yet another demonstration of the growing markets for collectibles and fine arms.”

The prop, one of three made for the 1977 film, was previously considered missing and presumed lost forever, the company said. The gun had been in the inventory of Bapty & Co., a London prop house that provided numerous weapons for “A New Hope.”

The blaster — comprised of military surplus parts — would go on to serve as the prototype for those carried by Solo throughout the first three “Star Wars” films. Fans refer to Han Solo’s blaster, one of the most recognizable weapons in movie history, as the “Hero” prop from “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Pistols wielded by Angelina Jolie in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” sold for $35,350 at auction.

This August Premier Auction was the fifth largest in the company’s history. With more than 2,000 lots, the three-day auction event marks the company’s sixth consecutive event to exceed the $20-million mark.

Additional highlights from the August Premier Auction include:

A pair of pistols wielded by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” ($35,250)

Wild Bill Hickok’s Smith & Wesson No. 2 revolver ($235,000)

The Finest Known 1891 Production Colt Single Action Army ($763,750)

A Winchester “One of One Hundred” Model 1873 rifle ($440,625)

A Rizzini engraved by Master Firmo Fracassi ($246,750)

Rock Island Auction Company says it’s the world’s top auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers, and is located at 7819 42nd Street West, Rock Island.