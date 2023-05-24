Together with the City of Rock Island, Augustana College broke ground on a tennis complex at Lincoln Park on Wednesday. College and city administrators dug in with ceremonial shovels to kick off the project that is slated to open for college and community in the fall of 2023.



In February Augustana announced the $1.5 million project that will create six National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulation tennis courts adjacent to campus at 38th Street and 11th Avenue. The project, which includes a 10-year lease to the college of that section of the park, will relocate Augustana’s teams from their current facilities near the Roy J. Carver Physical Education Center.



The project was designed by Bettendorf-based Shive-Hattery Inc., and Estes Construction is construction manager. In addition to lighted courts, the complex will include bleachers, restrooms and 17 parking stalls.

