Rock Island author releases new spooky Quad Cities volume

Rock Island author Michael McCarty has scared up some more spooky stories about the local area in his latest book, “Eerie Quad Cities,” published recently by The History Press.

Like the mighty Mississippi River that cleaves the Quad Cities, the region’s history can trap the unwary in some unexpected eddies, according to a synopsis. Peer through the fog of the past to catch a glimpse of the Tinsmith Ghost of Rock Island or the river serpent with a price on its head. Get the back story on the Banshee of Brady Street, read the 1869 report on a Bigfoot sighting near East Davenport and run the numbers on local UFO activity. From phantom footsteps in Davenport’s Renwick Mansion to a mausoleum heist in Rock Island’s Chippiannock Cemetery, McCarty — with co-author John Brassard, Jr. — traces a path through the shadowy heritage of the Quad Cities.

Author Michael McCarty

Michael McCarty is the author of more than 40 books of fiction and nonfiction, including Frankenstein’s Mistress: Tales of Love & Monsters; Dark Cities: Dark Tales; I Kissed a Ghoul; A Little Help from My Fiends; Dark Duets; Liquid Diet & Midnight Snack; Dracula Transformed and Other Bloodthirsty Tales (also with Mark McLaughlin); and Lost Girl of the Lake (with Joe McKinney). He is a five-time Bram Stoker Finalist and in 2008 won the David R. Collins Literary Achievement Award from the Midwest Writing Center.

In September 2019, McCarty released “Ghosts of the Quad Cities” (a collaboration with Mark McLaughlin) with other haunted tales of the area.

Author John Brassard, Jr.

John Brassard Jr. has written two books on local history: “Scott County Cemeteries,” cowritten with his father, John Brassard Sr., and “Murder & Mayhem in Scott County, Iowa.” His work has appeared in Iowa History Journal, Quad-City Times, the North Scott Press and the DeWitt Observer. Brassard is also the writer, researcher and narrator for the Kitchen Table Historian podcast, which tells tales of true crime, the paranormal and other stories that your grandma didn’t want you to hear. His website is http://johnbrassardjr.com.

McCarty has some upcoming signings for “Eerie Quad Cities”:

The Book Rack, 4764 Elmore Ave., Davenport, on Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Spellbound, 217 17th St., Rock Island, on Sept. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairmount Library lecture and signing, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the Oct. 22 event may attend in two ways: in-person or virtually. Please register for the event (at davenportlibrary.com) and indicate the way you want to view the presentation. In-person registrants will attend the event in The Library | Fairmount’s SCRA Meeting Room. Virtual registrants will receive an email with the Zoom Meeting Link and Meeting ID.