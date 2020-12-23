Rock Island awarded $175,000 ‘Strong Communities Program Grant’

The City of Rock Island has been awarded a $175,000 Illinois Housing Development Authority “Strong Communities Program Grant.”

The grant will be used to leverage existing Community Development Block Grant funds to rehabilitate Rock Island homes.

The long-term goal is to use these program funds to gradually revitalize and stabilize Rock Island neighborhoods.

“This grant announcement is great news for homeowners needing assistance rehabbing their property,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. “The additional funds will allow us to enhance our efforts of beautifying neighborhoods and attracting new residents to Rock Island.”

In 2020, the city provided rehabilitation assistance to 48 Rock Island homeowners.