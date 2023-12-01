Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced that over $3.7 million has been awarded for recreational trail development projects in state communities to improve trails and outdoor recreation facilities.

The City of Rock Island received $44,800 for the Hodge Park Community Recreation Trail. According to a release:

The program provides up to 80% reimbursement to local grant recipients for the cost of trail projects, with local sponsors providing the balance of the funding. Grants may be awarded for land acquisition, trail construction and rehabilitation, purchase of equipment for trail development and maintenance, restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail use, construction of trail-related support facilities such as parking and restrooms and educational programs. Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Hodge Park community Recreation Trail development plans (Rock Island Parks & Recreation)

“Trail development projects contribute to safer transportation and improved recreation opportunities across Illinois,” Pritzker said. “This grant program helps us maintain these indispensable spaces for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy our state’s natural beauty.”

The IDNR administers the federal Recreational Trails Program. “These projects will help provide safe places for children and families, hikers, bike riders, and horseback riders to enjoy the outdoors,” Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the IDNR, said. “IDNR is pleased to partner with local governments to construct, improve, and maintain trails that benefit communities throughout Illinois.”

The projects were recommended for funding by the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council, which is overseen by the IDNR. According to the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department, construction of the trail is set to begin in the spring of 2024.