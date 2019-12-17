Rock Island banning sale of cats and dogs for animal safety

Rock Island’s City council passed an ordinance to ban the sale of dogs and cats within city limits

This was done in response to folks expressing concern about animal mills, which often provide stores with whatever breed is in demand.

Lindsay Hocker said that she fought for this ordinance, in memory of her dog that was a survivor of a mill.

“She was a great, great dog but she wasn’t a dog when I got her,” Hocker said. “She didn’t wag her tail, she didn’t play. There just was no spark in her. Every few months she learned more about being a dog. And maybe if she would’ve lived long enough, she would’ve been a normal dog. But her body had been worn out from being bred for eight years or longer.”

There are no pet stores in Rock Island that would be affected by this change currently.

But pet stores may collaborate with local animal shelters and rescue organizations to house and adopt pets.