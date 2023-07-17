Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill LLC, 2107 4th Ave., plans to file a civil lawsuit with the City of Rock Island.

A Facebook post by Playmakers suggests that Mayor of Rock Island Mike Thoms is “targeting” the business. Playmakers also suggests in the Facebook post that the Mayor is discriminating against the bar.

The post comes just after Thoms revoked the bar’s liquor license for the second time. He says that the revocation of the liquor license is not discriminatory, but merely for safety concerns of the surrounding community. Thoms says that the sports bar has received more than 30 complaints of loud disturbances and large crowds gathering in the streets next to their parking lot, all in a short amount of time.

Dominique Blanks, Playmakers owner and head of security, told Local 4 News that Playmakers is more than happy to work with the mayor, but their communication to him has been lost.