Rock Island bars now closing at 2 a.m.

The City of Rock Island announced Wednesday it is requiring all bars and restaurants located in Rock Island’s city limits to close at 2 a.m. effective immediately.

The city said the decision stems from “wanting to be a regional player with the rest of the Quad Cities where bars and restaurants close at 2 a.m.”

Growing concerns of COVID-19 “also played a part in the decision as larger crowds tend to gather past the hours of 2 a.m.”

The city said it has decided to close several downtown streets to provide more space for gathering areas to aid in social distancing.

“Beyond my duties as Mayor, I am also the City’s Liquor Commissioner,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said. “This action has been on the table before and we feel it’s time to be in lockstep with the rest of the Quad Cities.”