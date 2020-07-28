Rock Island bars to be able to stay open till 3 a.m. starting next month

A win for bar owners in Rock Island tonight. City council voted against making a 2 a.m. closing time permanent.

The move comes as Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms’ executive order requiring bars to shut down at that time will expire at the end of the month.

A majority of the rock island city council did vote in favor of extending the 2 a.m. shutdown time, but fell one vote short of the supermajority it needed.

The mayor says the move would be to help make the Rock Island District safer, but bar owners are relieved to be getting their hour back.

“We are basically like an airport to get into the district right now,” Chris Michaels, owner of Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar said. “It is the safest place in the Quad Cities to go for night time entertainment currently, and the last three weeks, we haven’t had one issue at all.”

Billy Bob’s has had to be closed indefinitely due to revenue loss from closing at 2 a.m. after bars were allowed to re-open, which Michaels and other bar owners say is crucial to their sales.