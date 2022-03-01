UPDATE: An afternoon fire caused severe damage to homes in Rock Island on Tuesday, March 1.

Fire started in a house in the 800 block of 22nd Street, Rock Island, around 1:15 p.m. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the roof of one home, which then spread to the home next door.

The daughter of one homeowner says they barely made it out. The family pets likely died in the fire. The daughter said mom suffered some burns on her feet from walking on hot carpet. The city fire marshal is on scene and the area will be closed for several hours.

(Google Maps)

Both homes may be a total loss. Flames continued to pour out of each for about 40 minutes after the fire started.

Photo by Mike Colon.

_________________________

EARLIER: Crews from the Rock Island Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at two homes in the 800 block of 22nd Street.

A home on fire in the 800 block of 22nd Street, Rock Island, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

Fire crews battle a major fire in the 800 block of 22nd Street, Rock Island, Tuesday, March 1 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

Large plumes of smoke were visible after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Local 4 News will provide more information about the fires when it becomes available.