Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed Senate Bill 1897, establishing the Rock Island Regional Port District Act, making it the 20th port district in the state of Illinois.

The designation allows the city to qualify for federal grants and funding for infrastructure to improve transportation on local waterways, according to a Rock Island release Monday. The bill was co-written by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Denise Bulat, executive director for the Bi-State Regional Commission.

The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by State Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island); State Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia); State Rep. Gregg Johnson (D-East Moline); State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna); State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha); and State Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb).

Mayor Thoms, Rep. Johnson and Chris Smith, operations director for Corn Belt Ports, spoke jointly before the Executive Committee at the State Capitol on April 19 after approval by the Senate.

The Executive Committee approved the bill that day and it advanced to the House, where it was passed May 9. The legislation becomes effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms

“I’m very excited to see that the Port Authority district passed both houses with bipartisan support,” Thoms said in Monday’s release. “This will give us another tool in our toolbox to help with economic development. Now the real work is ahead of us to work on identifying projects throughout the city, not just along the river and applying for state and federal grants.”

The bill says that Rock Island Regional Port District Board members will consist of the Rock Island City Council.

“The Mississippi River has always been a unique advantage in our region’s transportation infrastructure,” Rep. Johnson said. “Establishing the Port District allows us to use that advantage to create jobs, grow our economy and protect our vital natural resources.”

“This is great news for the Quad Cities,” said Chris Smith, operations director for Corn Belt Ports. “The passage of Rock Island Regional Port District legislation with strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate sends a clear message of the importance of this area to regional and national supply chains. It also further demonstrates the need and supports initiatives for federal and state investment in the region. This was the only stretch of inland water in Illinois that has an interstate crossing but not a state recognized port.”

The Corn Belt Ports are comprised of the Illinois Waterway Ports and Terminals, the Mid-America Port Commission and the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.