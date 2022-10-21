Is Jackie Celske stronger than Aaron Rodgers?

That could be, as the 34-year-old Augustana alum is seemingly having a better fall than her beloved Green Bay Packers quarterback.

The Packers are off to their worst six-game start (3-3) since 2012, and their 17.8 points per game are the fewest in a six-start span in Aaron Rodgers’ illustrious career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Celske, a 2010 Augustana College alum, underwent over $70,000 of experimental immunotherapy treatment in Florida that wasn’t covered by insurance.

However, Celske is in the midst of throwing a “Hail Mary” pass in the wildly expensive attempt to regain her health. Her friends and loved ones are throwing a fundraiser for her Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Iconic Event & Reception Venue (1725 2nd Ave. and Arts Alley, Rock Island) to help Celske pay for medical bills not covered by her insurance (now over $65,000).

Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a taco dinner buffet, live music from the Dani Lynn Howe Band, plus raffles and a silent auction.

A devoted Quad Citizen who recently started a new job as St. Ambrose University director of public relations and strategic communications, Celske has battled a host of autoimmune diseases for 16 years.

Celske is former president of the Junior League of the Quad Cities (photo by Jonathan Turner).

After two unsuccessful surgeries that required her to quit her job earlier this year, she began an experimental immunotherapy in Boynton Beach, Fla., with an oncologist and hematologist. He discovered that Jackie’s immune system is rapidly deteriorating, causing persistent inflammation in her nervous system, significant pain and organ damage.

This new treatment will hopefully restore her immune cell function so she can get back to her life pain-free.

Recently, Celske posted on Facebook that it was 70 days since her first day of immunotherapy treatment at the Maharaj Institute.

Front Street in Davenport recently made a Jackie’s Hail Mary IPA in her honor, available on tap at the brewery at 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, through Saturday, Oct. 22.

“70 days since I was the sickest I’ve ever been in my life. 70 days since I was preparing for life-changing organ removal because I thought I was all out of options,” she wrote. “70 days since I took a scary leap of faith and paid $70,000 and counting for a treatment plan no one could guarantee would work. 70 days of proof that it totally did.”

“I am celebrating today — celebrating being home, being well enough to work again, and being Jackie again — because of all of YOU! I am humbled by all of the love and support, big and small, and want to invite you to come celebrate with me this Saturday at The Iconic Event & Reception Venue,” Celske posted, noting there will be no cover charge to get in.

On Oct. 8, she posted: “The way this community has rallied behind me on this medical journey just continues to leave me speechless.”

Celske made a special breakfast (with Nathan Brinkmeyer) and wore her Aaron Rodgers jersey to watch the Pack fall in their Oct. 9 London game against the Giants.

If you aren’t able to join the Saturday benefit, donations to help with medical bills can be made directly to Celske via Venmo (@JackieCelske) or via PayPal to J.Celske@gmail.com.

Now, if only the Packers could only show such courage, determination and progress on the field….