The Rock Island Bible Church is holding its first live Christmas Nativity tonight inside its new location at 710 23rd Street, Rock Island.

There will be live goats and sheep as part of the event at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They will act out a performance of the Nativity story as it’s being narrated both by the Scriptures and song. The show is about 20 minutes long for people of all ages. The building (which has been used as a church since 1875) should be warm as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.