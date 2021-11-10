Rock Island boxer named national champion

From the Green Store in Rock Island to the national championships in Serbia, Vershaun Lee is making history.

Lee, 21, has just returned from the AIBA World Championship this week. Lee placed seventh, adding another victory to his list of priors.

He was one of nine boxers going to Serbia announced by USA Boxing last month.

Lee first hit the national scene by finishing second in the USA championship in April. Later, he won national titles at the Junior Olympics in Texas.

He added the Golden Gloves in Oklahoma to that list this past August. Among these most recent wins, Lee has a strong history of victories

“I started boxing when I was about five…. My grandpa got us started,” said Lee.

Lee noted that most of his early influence came from his family.

“Really (it was) just training in the backyard, That’s where we started at… back at my grandpa’s store. He wanted us to be able to defend ourselves if we ever had to use it.”

A stepping stone to bigger arenas

“Then we started going to tournaments…small ones. Then we just started going up to bigger tournaments and we were doing good,” said Lee.

So good, in fact, Lee soon began to taking home win after win, and is now on track for a shot at the Olympics in 2024.

“It means a lot just from coming from here and starting from the basement. You never thought, like, I’d be going to the Olympics. It’s crazy for real,” said Lee.

“I’m so proud of him but at the same time, like I tell everybody, how can you be proud of something that you already knew was there?” said his uncle-turned-coach Ramsey Veasey.

It’s a family experience in the ring and out.

“I teach from my heart, you know, and hope that it continues to guide them,” said Veasey.

Lee’s next tournament is this February, when he will travel to Italy.