Rock Island brings back mobile library

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rock Island’s public library is ready to hit the road.

That’s after the Rock Island city council gave the OK to buy a new mobile library for $166,000 tonight.

Library director Angela Campbell says it will replace the 30-31 branch that will be closing soon. It will be stocked with more books and librarians than other mobile libraries like it in the past. It will also provide a WiFi hot spot.

“It’ll be huge because it’s mobile,” Campbell said. “It can go everywhere rather than us waiting for people to come visit us and use our resources. We can go to them, explain what our resources are these days because they have changed throughout time.”

One of the new features is a “Library of Things.” You’ll be able to reserve a lot of objects besides books like laptop computers, modems and fishing poles.