Rock Island business donating fabric to make masks for healthcare workers

Local News

A woman who makes quilts in Rock Island is using her passion and new business to help hospital workers.

Stephanie Soebbing and her business Quilt Addicts Anonymous is helping make around five-thousand masks via a fabric donation.

They will go to hospital employees at Unitypoint Trinity.

She also makes YouTube video tutorials of sewing projects, one of them is how to make a mask.

She says it’s rewarding to share her skill.

“it just means a little bit more right now,” Soebbing said. “Because instead of giving somebody a nice hobby, we’re giving somebody a skill that they need to be able to protect themselves and the people they love, and the healthcare workers, and critical employees in their own community”

