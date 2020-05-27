1  of  4
Rock Island businesses prepare to reopen under Phase 3

Local News

More businesses in Illinois will reopen this Friday with some restrictions. Retail stores that were previously deemed non-essential will be able to open to half capacity.

Businesses must provide hand washing or sanitizing stations in their stores as part of the guidelines in governor JB Pritzker’s restoring Illinois Phase 3 plan.

The Comiq Rack in Rock Island relies on customer experiences and recommendations to help drive sales. But with their small space, Lee Wulgaert says that they’ll work with their customers to follow the guidelines of the state of Illinois.

“So we feel that three people is adequate for this space because it is a small shop,” Wulgaert said. “Obviously, there will have to be some discretion. Somebody comes in with a family, we don’t want to turn them away but we’ll talk to them and we’ll engage with them and try to make sure that everything’s the right fit and everybody’s comfortable with it. We know that not everybody is comfortable coming into a business yet, so we plan to continue with curbside and delivery for those customers who aren’t ready to shop in store.”

The Treasure Chest Resale Shop in Rock Island will also be opening up on Friday. The store serves as the primary source of income for the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Which isn’t eligible for many community service grants.

Dennis Harker says that his typical crowd shouldn’t exceed the limitations, but he could see more consistent business.

“I’m expecting that, considering the economy and the number of people not working, if anybody does need anything they’re probably going to look at going to a resale shop,” Harker said. “Buying new simply because our prices are simply lower.”

