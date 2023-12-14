In past 20 years, well over 400 people have purchased homes in Rock Island with the help of a pioneering program run by Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corporation.

The Employer Assisted Housing Program, known as “Live-Work Rock Island,” is believed to be the longest running downpayment assistance program in the state of Illinois and has proven its effectiveness as a workforce development and attraction tool. The 20th anniversary of the effort was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at the Circa ’21 Speakeasy.

The Live-Work Rock Island homebuyer program is exclusively for employees who work for employer members of Development Association of Rock Island.

Exclusively for employers that are members of Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the “Live-Work” program has helped 433 homebuyers to date with more than $2.45 million in downpayment and closing cost assistance.

“The beauty of this is, by using DARI as the conduit to pull the resources, we can take those member dues in small increments…and no one is left behind,” Growth president/CEO Brian Hollenback said to a packed crowd at the Speakeasy. “To maintain, during economic downturns and upturns, that commitment is significant.”

The program is not limited to first-time homebuyers, and serves families who earn up to 120 percent of the area median family income.

“Our whole intent of this program was to stabilize the population base of Rock Island; increase the tax base of Rock Island, as an employer recruitment tool and retention tool,” Hollenback said. “It’s available citywide — you can buy anywhere.”

Economic Growth Corp. president/CEO Brian Hollenback speaks at the 20th-anniversary celebration Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

In 2003, Rock Island was designated a Live-Work Community by former Mayor Mark Schwiebert. The funds are used to help homebuyers with downpayment, closing costs, and homebuyer education.

Now in its 11th phase, the Live-Work Community Rock Island program has provided more than $2.45 million in downpayment and closing cost assistance to 433 DARI-member employees to help purchase homes, representing $45.3 million in real estate transactions supporting more than $40.7 million in total financing.

The program is available to offer 5% downpayment assistance and up to $1,500 in closing cost assistance toward home purchase.

The first recipient in July 2003 was Daryl Empen, now president of Gas & Electric Credit Union (2300 4th Ave., Rock Island), who bought a 1908 home in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District with the help of about $3,500 from the program.

Daryl Empen, who was the first recipient in the 20-year-old program in 2003, speaks at Wednesday’s celebration.

“It’s been a great place to raise a family for 20 years,” Empen said Wednesday. “I love the neighborhood, I love old houses.”

The top employers to participate in “Live-Work Rock Island” are the Rock Island-Milan School District, the city of Rock Island, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity.

At the program start, Empen was involved with a small nonprofit organization called Breachmenders, which renovated two or three homes per year in Rock Island’s older neighborhoods.

At a City Council meeting to approve funding, the council suggested the two groups merge, which they did, Empen said.

“We went from doing five or six houses as a combined organization, to doing dozens and dozens,” he said. “I think about all the homes that have been rehabbed, especially in our older neighborhoods. I think of the 400-plus homeowners who have purchased a home in Rock Island because of the Live-Work program.”

“Rock Island is certainly the better for having Brian in our community, for all he has done,” Empen said. “I just can’t imagine what we would be without Brian.”

State, federal praise

Rachel Lund, outreach director for U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, who represents the area, on Wednesday read the proclamation that Sorensen read into the Congressional Record on Dec. 1, 2023. He praised the “Live-Work” program for breaking down the barriers to purchasing a home.

“Homeownership is key to building wealth and security for the future,” the proclamation said. “The memories created in your home are unparalleled. Live-Work is getting families a leg up to create a space to lay down roots, create memories, break bread, and build a stronger community.

Rachel Lund of Congressman Eric Sorensen’s office presents Brian Hollenback with the proclamation honoring Live-Work Rock Island, which Sorensen read into the Congressional Record Dec. 1.

“I am proud to represent a community so dedicated to this very mission here in Congress,” Sorensen said, lauding the program for making homeownership accessible.

Sonia Berg — a board member for the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), a frequent partner on Growth projects — said IHDA is committed to helping residents achieve the dream of homeownership.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Growth and the Development Association of Rock Island,” she said. “This is a win-win program that makes homeownership more affordable for people that make Rock Island work — the teachers, the construction workers, health care staff, public servants and others who deserve an opportunity to purchase a home.”

“We believe that owning a home means more than just having a roof over your head,” Berg said. “Homeownership represents a long-term investment that is often the largest source of a family’s household wealth and a key stepping stone towards economic security.”

Benefits also build a strong community, as families put down roots and help support the surrounding neighborhood.

“Homeownership is a driving force in our economy that gives added stability to our neighborhoods,” Berg said, noting it generates tax revenue and improves quality of life for the whole community.

“This milestone shows what is possible when state and local government agencies work hand in hand with residents, nonprofits, and local businesses to make positive changes that will create new opportunities for homebuyers and businesses in Rock Island,” she added.

In 2016, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) gave Growth the Representative James Leach award (named for the former Iowa Congressman) at NCRC’s Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. The national award recognizes the most outstanding rural non-profit organization in the country that best promotes fair and equal access to credit and capital and/or contributes the most in its community toward promoting wealth building in traditionally underserved populations.

Troy Green, DARI’s board chair, said the “Live-Work” program is a prime example of how strong and stable the city’s public-private partnerships have been.

DARI board chair Troy Green speaking at the anniversary event Dec. 13, 2023.

As director of operations and sales for Rock Island-based Crawford Company, he said it’s a key part of his business’ workforce attraction and retention.

“Crawford Company prides itself on setting ourselves apart from our competitors,” Green said, noting Crawford now has 250 employees in Rock Island. “It’s clear that Live-Work has been instrumental in that.”

DARI member Crawford Company (1306 Mill St.) provides 24/7 service, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, laser cutting and machining services.

Homebuyer education vital

Hollenback said the program also is invaluable for Growth’s financial education for homebuyers — including understanding credit, housing counseling, improving financial literacy, budgeting and personal goals. There’s also an ongoing continuing education class, post-closing for homeowners, foreclosure prevention, and emergency rental assistance.

There also are homebuyer education videos available, in English and Spanish.

Hollenback credited the Growth staff, two of whom (James Jones, Housing Manager, and Kerry Debus Mangelsdorf, Office Manager & IT) received a Community Caring Conference award in 2021 for excellent customer service.

“That acknowledgement and nomination came from the clients they interacted with,” he said. “It didn’t come from us as staff members.”

Toward the end of the Speakeasy program, Growth board chair Kathy Springer joined other board members past and present to congratulate Hollenback for 25 years of service to Growth. He began as housing director in 1998 and became CEO in 2008.

Growth board chair Kathy Springer thanked Brian Hollenback for 25 years of service to the organization.

“We know he doesn’t like surprises, but what better way to celebrate Brian than at the Live-Work Rock Island 20th celebration — something he started,” Springer said. “Visionary, spiritual, self-motivated, achievement-oriented — there are so many different words to describe Brian.”

She described him as a leader and charismatic.

“You’ve had a profound impact on our community and the people that we serve,” Springer said.

Since 1982, Growth has deployed more than $500 million in economic development and housing efforts directly assisting in the creation of 13,800 jobs.

Growth board member Steve Ollenburg agreed that Hollenback is a true visionary.

Springer presented Hollenback with a keepsake honoring his 25th anniversary with Economic Growth Corp.

“His ability to see things that the rest of us can’t see — Jackson Square is a great example,” he said. “I think there were five layers of funding on that. Any time, we’ve had a property, and issues would come up, they’d ask me, ‘Please run this by Brian.'”

For more information on Growth services, click HERE.