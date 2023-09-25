Change is coming to Rock Island’s refuse collection schedule.

The city is implementing changes in refuse collection days for certain neighborhoods, starting the week of October 2. For residents participating in the Yard Waste Collection Program and/or the Curbside Recycling Program, collection days will remain the same. The trash collection day is being changed to be picked up on the same day as the yard waste collection day. This should simplify the waste management process for residents and provide a more convenient experience for all residents.

Residents whose refuse collection day is changing should have received a letter in the mail with your new collection date. For those who didn’t receive a letter, the collection day will remain the same.

Refuse carts must be at the designated collection point no later than 7 a.m. on collection day. For information on refuse collection dates, including the holiday collection schedule, click here.