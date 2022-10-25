The 52-year-old man charged with attacking a police officer in East Moline was the same one who is charged with a Rock Island arson Monday afternoon.

On Oct. 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Upon arrival, Fire and Police personnel observed a single-family residence on fire.

The occupant of the home evacuated safely with no injuries reported; however, significant fire damage was caused to the house, according to a Rock Island Police release Tuesday.

During the investigation, it was learned that 52-year-old Adrian W. Rogers entered the home and intentionally set the house on fire. Rogers had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers and firefighters, police said.

Adrian W. Rogers (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Rogers has since been apprehended and an arrest warrant was issued by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charging Rogers with Aggravated Arson, a Class X Felony, and Arson, a Class 1 felony with bond set at $500,000.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island Fire Marshal’s Office are jointly investigating this case. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

An East Moline police officer was attacked and injured Monday night during an investigation, around 6:30 p.m. on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. Officials say Sergeant William Lind tried making contact with Rogers, a Rock Island arson suspect.

According to police, Rogers attacked Lind before running away, and he was later apprehended in Colona just before 11 p.m.