The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, pastor, and First Lady Robbie Williamson of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, and the congregation invite the public to the church’s 150th anniversary celebration.

The theme is “A 150 Years of Excellence, to God be the Glory!” (Philippians 4:20,) a news release says. The colors are cream, gold, and teal blue.

The celebration begins with a banquet on Aug. 11 at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center, Davenport. Tickets are $20.

A special service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. The Rev. Dr. Mark Allen McConnell, pastor of New Cornerstone Baptist Church, Peoria, and president of the Baptist General State Convention of Illinois, Inc. will bring the sermon.

Since Second Baptist was formed in 1873, it continues to grow and now serves the community of Rock Island with youth outreach, food pantry, monthly meal site, computer lab, vacation Bible school, van ministry, and the SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy and SBC Outreach Tutoring & Enrichment program, the release says.

For more information, call the church, 309-788-0677.