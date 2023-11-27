The Rock Island City Council brought up property tax increases for discussion.

Total property taxes to be levied in 2024 will be around $16.3 million, which is a 7.66% increase from 2022 property tax totals. The council says it’s because the county reassessed property values this year. The taxes property owners pay will vary throughout the county.

The Rock Island City Council also approved buying a new fire truck to replace one from 2002. The old truck had a lot of wear and tear over the years, and a recent inspection deemed it unsafe to use. The new truck will cost a little more than $610,000.