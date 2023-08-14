The Rock Island City Council heard more about plans to revitalize the downtown.

Council members held a study session before their regular city council meeting. The company giving the presentation says the goals are to enhance public spaces, encourage private investment and improve the overall quality of life downtown. Some of the ideas presented include more green space, including a dog park, a gateway to downtown and a pop-up stage on 2nd. Ave.

The city is currently going over construction documents and site surveys.