Rock Island City Council to vote on $18 million infrastructure plan

The Rock Island City Council will meet Monday night to vote on a plan to spend millions of dollars on improvements to infrastructure.

This comes after a water main break occurred downtown last week on 3rd Avenue, near the intersection of 19th Street.

An $18 million plan to pay for improvements to the City’s water and sewer systems, it will also pay for some street and utility work.

There is a potential funding gap, though, because the City’s gaming revenue is down due to the pandemic.

At a meeting last month, the City’s interim finance director recommended using the general fund to make up the difference.